H3N2 flu hitting more households in Delhi-NCR: What's the reason
A new survey shows that 69% of households in Delhi and NCR are dealing with viral symptoms right now, up from 54% back in March 2025.
The culprit? The H3N2 influenza A virus, which is spreading fast after the monsoon.
People are reporting fevers, coughs, sore throats, body aches, fatigue—and sometimes stomach issues.
Hospitals are also seeing more cases of pneumonia and breathing problems linked to this flu.
What can you do to stay safe?
Children and the elderly are getting hit hardest by severe symptoms.
Doctors recommend getting the H3N2 vaccine if you can—it may help make things milder and shorter if you get sick.
They're also urging everyone to mask up on public transport, keep hands clean, eat healthy (skip the junk food while recovering), and see a doctor early if you start feeling unwell.
Staying careful could help stop the spread.