H3N2 flu hitting more households in Delhi-NCR: What's the reason

What can you do to stay safe?

Children and the elderly are getting hit hardest by severe symptoms.

Doctors recommend getting the H3N2 vaccine if you can—it may help make things milder and shorter if you get sick.

They're also urging everyone to mask up on public transport, keep hands clean, eat healthy (skip the junk food while recovering), and see a doctor early if you start feeling unwell.

Staying careful could help stop the spread.