Cyberattack hits European airports; Delhi IGI Airport safe so far
A major cyberattack just hit the MUSE software used at big European airports like Heathrow, Brussels, and Berlin—messing up check-ins, baggage drops, and boarding.
The same system runs at Delhi's IGI Airport, but so far, everything's running smoothly here.
How bad is the situation?
The attack caused chaos: over 10 flights were canceled at Brussels and there were long delays at affected airports.
Staff scrambled to help travelers while tech teams tried to fix things.
No one knows yet how long the outage will last.
What about India?
Indian officials double-checked all airports using MUSE after hearing about the hack.
The Ministry of Electronics and IT found no problems at IGI but told all airports to step up their cybersecurity—just in case.
For now, flyers in Delhi can breathe easy.