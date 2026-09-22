Delhi court extends custody of 6 over Satya Niketan collapse
A Delhi court has decided to keep six people in jail longer as investigations continue into the Satya Niketan building collapse, which killed seven people earlier this month.
Those in custody include Mahesh Gupta, his parents, PG operators Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, and labor contractor Sanoj, all linked to the running or repair of the boys' hostel where the tragedy happened.
Hostel Daze safety under scrutiny
The collapsed building was being used as a paying guest accommodation called Hostel Daze, rented out just last year.
Police are looking closely at how property owners, PG operators, and workers handled safety and repairs.
The case has also sparked wider questions about PG safety in Delhi, with the High Court now separately hearing petitions concerning PG accommodations in the national capital following the tragedy.