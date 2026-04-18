Delhi court finds CBI officers guilty in 2000 IRS raid
India
A Delhi court has found two Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officers guilty of breaking the law during a raid back in 2000.
Ramnesh and retired officer VK Pandey forced their way into Indian Revenue Service officer Ashok Kumar Aggarwal's home, ignoring a CAT order dated Sept. 28, 2000, directing review of his deemed suspension within four weeks.
Judge finds officers' malafide intent
The judge said the officers acted with "malafide intent," basically, they abused their power and weren't following proper duty.
Medical evidence showed Aggarwal was hurt during the raid, which seemed aimed at stopping a tribunal's review of his suspension rather than any real investigation.
Sentencing is up next, wrapping up a legal battle that's lasted years.