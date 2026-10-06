Delhi court grants bail to 17 arrested protesting Gyanesh Kumar
17 students and freelance journalists arrested during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar have just been granted bail by a Delhi court.
The judge not only considered the police allegations but also made sure the jail superintendent ensured necessary medical treatment for those accused who had sustained injuries, as advised by the Medical Officer.
Everyone released needs to provide a personal bond and surety.
Delhi court sets bail conditions
The court laid out some clear rules: no influencing witnesses, tampering with evidence, or getting into more trouble.
The group has to keep their contact information updated and must regularly appear before the concerned court on every date of hearing.
Plus, any travel outside India now needs special permission.
While police wanted them in custody longer, the judge highlighted the importance of peaceful protest rights and balancing legal steps with constitutional freedoms.