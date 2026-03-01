Delhi court grants NIA 10 day custody for 7 foreigners

UAPA case alleges Myanmar arms supply

The case has been registered under Section 18 (conspiracy) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for supposedly supplying weapons and military hardware to ethnic armed groups in Myanmar, and training them.

They reportedly entered India on tourist visas, went to Mizoram without permits, and then crossed into Myanmar illegally.

The group has asked for an independent translator to make sure things stay fair during their trial.

The next court date is set for April 6.