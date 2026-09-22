Delhi court grants Sharjeel Imam 7-day interim bail for wedding
Jailed student activist Sharjeel Imam, jailed over his alleged role in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, just got a seven-day interim bail from a Delhi court.
He'll be out from October 4 to 10 to attend his cousin's wedding.
Imam still faces serious charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws.
Trial court denies Imam regular bail
Imam's request for regular bail was turned down by the trial court, following a Supreme Court order that limits bail in such cases.
The Delhi High Court has now asked police to respond to Imam's appeal against this decision.
Meanwhile, co-accused Umar Khalid is also still behind bars, as both are seen as main conspirators by authorities.
The Supreme Court has denied bail for both so far, even though some others in the case have received temporary relief.