Delhi court keeps 5 in judicial custody over NEET-UG leak
India
A Delhi court has decided to keep five people in judicial custody until June 15 as the investigation into the NEET-UG paper leak goes on.
The accused, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Yash Yadav, and Dhananjay Lokhande, were brought to court after their previous remand ended, but with the case still unfolding, their stay behind bars was extended.
CBI probes NEET-UG paper leak
The CBI is handling the NEET-UG paper leak case, which has put a spotlight on how entrance exams are conducted in India.
With several arrests made across different states, everyone is waiting to see what happens next once this round of custody ends.
For medical aspirants especially, it is a big deal—the integrity of such exams really matters.