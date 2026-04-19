Delhi court lists Sonia Gandhi case for May 16
India
A Delhi court has listed the matter for May 16 after asking Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to respond within a week to claims that her name was added to India's voter list before she officially became a citizen.
This comes after a petition called for a police probe, but not a full trial just yet.
Delhi court accepts Election Commission documents
The court accepted documents from the Election Commission, while Sonia Gandhi's team says the accusations are politically motivated and lack real evidence.
Earlier, another court had dismissed a similar complaint, but now both sides have been asked to submit their arguments in writing soon.