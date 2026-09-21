Delhi court reconsiders Sonia Gandhi Indian voter listing before 1983
India
A Delhi court has decided to take another look at claims that Sonia Gandhi was listed as an Indian voter before officially becoming a citizen in 1983.
This comes after a previous dismissal of the complaint, which the court now says did not dig deep enough into the details.
Vishal Gogne flags lapses, orders reconsideration
Special Judge Vishal Gogne pointed out that the earlier ruling skipped some key steps, such as not asking police for a status report or checking if any actual crime was clear.
Now, the magistrate has to reconsider everything and give proper reasons.
The next hearing is set for September 29.