Delhi court summons Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation suit

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is back in the spotlight after a Delhi court issued fresh summons for him in a defamation case.

BJP IT Cell member Vikas Pandey filed a defamation suit in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video on his YouTube channel against him.

Since Rathee had been living abroad, earlier attempts to reach him failed, but now that he's returned to India, the court is trying again.