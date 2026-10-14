Delhi court summons Dhruv Rathee in 2018 defamation suit
India
YouTuber Dhruv Rathee is back in the spotlight after a Delhi court issued fresh summons for him in a defamation case.
BJP IT Cell member Vikas Pandey filed a defamation suit in 2018 after Rathee uploaded a video on his YouTube channel against him.
Since Rathee had been living abroad, earlier attempts to reach him failed, but now that he's returned to India, the court is trying again.
Dhruv Rathee's lawyer seeks pause
The latest summons was issued on October 12 and sent to Rathee's Gurugram address, with the court hoping this will finally bring him in.
Meanwhile, Rathee's lawyer has asked for a pause on the proceedings.