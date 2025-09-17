Delhi crash case: BMW driver Kaur's judicial custody extended
Gaganpreet Kaur, accused of causing a fatal BMW crash in Delhi that killed Navjot Singh, will stay in judicial custody until September 27.
The crash happened when Kaur's car hit Singh and his wife on their motorcycle.
Instead of calling an ambulance or heading to the nearest hospital, Kaur insisted that a van driver take the injured to a hospital 20km away.
Kaur's lawyer demands investigation into ambulance refusal
Kaur's lawyer says she was genuinely trying to help by taking them in a van, and he's asked the court to preserve CCTV footage for fairness.
He also pointed out that an ambulance arrived but reportedly refused to assist—he wants this investigated.
Meanwhile, Singh's lawyer criticized Kaur for not choosing faster medical help nearby.
The court will look into these points at the next hearing on Thursday as more details come out about the case.