Delhi: Several cops injured in scuffle with man, relatives
On Tuesday in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, several police officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man named Azam on a non-bailable warrant.
Things escalated quickly when Azam and some of his relatives reportedly fought back against the cops, turning the scene into a violent clash.
The injured officers were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.
Hunt on to nab accused
Police have filed an FIR against Azam and others involved, based on what the injured officers shared.
A manhunt is underway to track down Azam and his accomplices—one of whom was seen escaping in videos from the scene.