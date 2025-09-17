Delhi: Several cops injured in scuffle with man, relatives India Sep 17, 2025

On Tuesday in South Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, several police officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man named Azam on a non-bailable warrant.

Things escalated quickly when Azam and some of his relatives reportedly fought back against the cops, turning the scene into a violent clash.

The injured officers were taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.