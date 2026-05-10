Delhi customs officer Rahul Sinha detained for alleged data leak
A customs officer in Delhi, Rahul Sinha, has been detained for allegedly leaking confidential government data to private companies, including some in China.
The case kicked off after a complaint from the Directorate General of Systems flagged unauthorized access and the sale of confidential government data.
Police are investigating under IT and customs laws.
Stolen government trade data sold online
The leaked data wasn't just numbers: it included trade volumes, pricing, logistics details, and supplier information that businesses rely on.
CERT-In found about 70 websites selling this stolen information and confirmed it matched real government records.
Officials warn that misuse could hurt Indian businesses, undermine fair competition, and even impact the economy.
The probe is still ongoing, highlighting how crucial strong data security is in government offices.