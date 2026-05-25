Delhi cuts officials' travel expenses 25% and bans foreign trips
India
Trying to keep spending in check, the Delhi government just announced a 25% cut in domestic travel expenses for its officials.
With global oil prices climbing and budgets getting tighter, they've also put a stop to all official foreign trips for now.
Departments will have to stick to new, stricter travel budgets.
Delhi urges video calls, metro use
To save even more, the government wants meetings done over video call instead of flying across the country.
Emergency work trips now need special approval from top leaders.
Plus, under their Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan push, there's a bigger focus on using public transport like the Metro, letting employees work from home twice a week, and limiting official car use.