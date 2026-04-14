Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cuts travel to 2.5 hours, boosts property prices

Narela Tronica City plots ₹12k-20k/sq yd

Hotspots like Narela and Tronica City near Delhi are seeing more demand for plots, with prices between ₹12,000 to 20,000 per square yard.

Towns like Baghpat and Saharanpur had already seen 20% to 30% growth in parts of the corridor in 2024 thanks to early buyers.

Closer to Dehradun, places like Doiwala and the Mussoorie foothills are getting popular for holiday homes, thanks to how much easier it is to get there now.

Plus, this expressway isn't just about real estate; it's expected to give a solid push to trade and local economies too.