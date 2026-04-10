Delhi-Dehradun Expressway includes 12-km wildlife underpass used by 18 species

Researchers recorded over 40,000 wildlife images

Researchers set up 150 cameras and 29 sound recorders along an 18-km stretch and found over 40,000 images of wildlife: think golden jackals, nilgai (blue bull), sambar deer, and even elephants.

Elephants were captured crossing 60 times but tended to avoid noisy spots, so sound barriers will be added to help them out.

All in all, the expressway aims to balance speedy travel with animal safety.