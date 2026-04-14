Delhi-Dehradun Expressway to open 2026, cuts travel to 2-2.5 hours
India
Big news for travelers: the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is opening in 2026, cutting travel time between the two cities from over 6 hours to just about 2 to 2.5 hours.
The expected expressway starts near Akshardham in Delhi, runs through Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur, and ends in Dehradun, making both daily commutes and weekend getaways a lot more doable.
Proposed ₹670 toll, expressway elevated-wildlife corridor
This new route isn't just about speed: it's designed with eco-friendly features like an elevated wildlife corridor so animals can cross safely, plus tree plantation drives along the way.
The proposed one-way toll is around ₹670 (final price still pending).
All in all, it's a smoother, greener ride for anyone heading north!