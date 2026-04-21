Delhi Directorate of Education directs schools to strengthen heat safety

Delhi schools adopt multiple heat precautions

Assemblies will now happen indoors or in the shade, and schools are starting a "Water Bell" to remind everyone to drink up.

There will be more safe drinking water around, posters on how to stay safe in the heat, and special sessions on spotting signs of dehydration.

Outdoor sports will be limited for now. Plus, each school will have a nodal officer and a buddy system to keep an eye on students' health.

Parents are being asked to dress children in light cotton clothes and help them stay clean and cool at home too.