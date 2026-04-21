Delhi Directorate of Education directs schools to strengthen heat safety
With Delhi under a heat wave alert, the Directorate of Education has told all government-aided and private unaided recognized schools to step up safety for students.
The new guidelines, announced today, are all about keeping everyone cool and healthy during these scorching days.
Delhi schools adopt multiple heat precautions
Assemblies will now happen indoors or in the shade, and schools are starting a "Water Bell" to remind everyone to drink up.
There will be more safe drinking water around, posters on how to stay safe in the heat, and special sessions on spotting signs of dehydration.
Outdoor sports will be limited for now. Plus, each school will have a nodal officer and a buddy system to keep an eye on students' health.
Parents are being asked to dress children in light cotton clothes and help them stay clean and cool at home too.