Delhi Directorate of Education sets age rules for 2026-27 admissions India May 18, 2026

Delhi's Directorate of Education just dropped the details for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private schools for 2026-27.

If you're planning to apply, here's the age rule: children need to be at least three for nursery, four for KG, and five for Class 1 by March 31, 2026.

The whole idea is to keep things clear and stress-free for parents.