Delhi Directorate of Education sets age rules for 2026-27 admissions
India
Delhi's Directorate of Education just dropped the details for nursery, KG, and Class 1 admissions in private schools for 2026-27.
If you're planning to apply, here's the age rule: children need to be at least three for nursery, four for KG, and five for Class 1 by March 31, 2026.
The whole idea is to keep things clear and stress-free for parents.
Delhi private schools admissions timeline
Schools will share their admission rules by November 28, 2025.
Application forms are out from December 4, 2025, to December 27, 2025.
After everyone applies, schools will post applicant details by January 9, 2026.
The first list of selected children (plus a waiting list) comes out January 23, 2026.