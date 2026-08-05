Delhi downpour on Wednesday floods roads, sparks major traffic jams
India
Delhi woke up to a serious downpour on Wednesday, with heavy rain flooding roads and causing major traffic jams in several parts of the city.
The IMD had already put out yellow and orange alerts for thunderstorms, and places like Safdarjung and Lodhi Road saw over 15mm of rain in just three hours.
Ayanagar records 49.3mm rainfall
Neighborhoods like CR Park, Lodhi Road, and Sangam Vihar were affected by waterlogging. Big traffic slowdowns happened on stretches like ITO-Mathura Road and Nizamuddin-Ashram.
Ayanagar topped the charts with 49.3mm of rain in 24 hours.
The IMD says more showers, with thunder and gusty winds, are likely through Thursday, so keep those umbrellas handy!