Delhi downpour reroutes multiple flights to Jaipur, airlines urge passengers
India
Delhi's Thursday downpour caused a mess at the airport, with at least four flights rerouted to Jaipur thanks to heavy rain and congestion.
Airlines like Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Akasa Air are urging travelers to double-check their flight status before heading out.
IndiGo warns delays, Delhi-NCR rain persists
IndiGo is warning about possible delays and suggesting passengers allow extra time to reach the airport since the weather is also slowing down roads.
The weather office says the rain should ease up soon, but there could still be rain and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi-NCR over the next few days.