Delhi drizzly Tuesday but heat persists with above normal temperatures
India
Delhi's in for a drizzly Tuesday (October 6), but don't expect much relief from the heat: temperatures are running higher than usual, with Safdarjung clocking in at 25.2 Celsius (2.9 degrees above normal) and highs possibly reaching 36 Celsius.
Palam and Lodi Road are also warmer than average, while Ridge is the only spot feeling a bit cooler.
Delhi AQI 187 Dwarka 285
Even with rain on the cards, Delhi's air isn't getting much better.
The city's AQI sits at 187, which is moderate, but some spots like Dwarka Sector 8 hit "poor" levels (285).
Out of 43 monitoring stations, only one reported satisfactory air, so if you're heading out, maybe keep that mask handy.