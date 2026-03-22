Delhi: Drunk driver hits cop, drags him on car hood India Mar 22, 2026

During a routine traffic check in Janakpuri, West Delhi, a drunk driver named Nilesh Kumar refused to stop when signaled by police, instead speeding up and hitting Constable Mohan Pal.

Pal landed on the car's hood and was dragged for several meters before bystanders stepped in to help stop the vehicle.

Police said Constable Mohan Pal did not sustain any injuries.