Delhi: Drunk driver hits cop, drags him on car hood
India
During a routine traffic check in Janakpuri, West Delhi, a drunk driver named Nilesh Kumar refused to stop when signaled by police, instead speeding up and hitting Constable Mohan Pal.
Pal landed on the car's hood and was dragged for several meters before bystanders stepped in to help stop the vehicle.
Police said Constable Mohan Pal did not sustain any injuries.
Driver facing charges under multiple sections of MVA
Kumar's car has been impounded and he is facing charges under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, such as drunk driving, dangerous driving, failing to stop despite being signaled, and misbehavior.
Police say more legal steps will follow based on the formal complaint from their team.