Delhi Dussehra to burn claimed world's tallest 221-foot Ravana effigy

This Dussehra, Delhi is making history with a 221-foot Ravana effigy, claimed to be the tallest Ravana effigy in the world, set to be burned in Dwarka.

Built over three months by around 120 artisans and workers, this giant will stand alongside 90-foot Meghnad and Kumbhakarna effigies at the Ravan Dahan event, promising a seriously impressive spectacle for festival-goers.