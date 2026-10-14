Delhi Dussehra to burn claimed world's tallest 221-foot Ravana effigy
India
This Dussehra, Delhi is making history with a 221-foot Ravana effigy, claimed to be the tallest Ravana effigy in the world, set to be burned in Dwarka.
Built over three months by around 120 artisans and workers, this giant will stand alongside 90-foot Meghnad and Kumbhakarna effigies at the Ravan Dahan event, promising a seriously impressive spectacle for festival-goers.
Remote-control burning using eco-friendly green crackers
The massive Ravana stands on a 10-foot-deep base and uses about 7 tons of iron. It's dressed in waterproof velvet and sports a 25-foot crown.
The project cost around ₹40 lakh, but what's really cool is the use of remote-control tech and eco-friendly green crackers to safely burn the effigy, making the celebration both modern and mindful of the environment.