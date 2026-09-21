Delhi election office sends notices to 33.13L voters after cleanup
Delhi's election office just sent out notices to 33.13 lakh voters after spotting mismatches in their details, thanks to a big clean-up drive comparing current information with the old 2002 voter list.
Even some well-known names, like former RBI governor Bimal Jalan and former Air Force chief NAK Browne, landed on the list.
Notified voters submit documents by Sep30
A large number of the prominent voters issued notices are registered in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.
If you're one of them, don't panic: getting a notice doesn't mean you're off the voting list right away.
You just need to send in your documents by September 30 so your information can be fixed before the final roll comes out on November 4.
This whole process is about keeping things fair and accurate for everyone who votes.