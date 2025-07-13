Next Article
Delhi experiences rainfall, relief from humidity
Delhi-NCR woke up to light to moderate rain on Sunday, bringing some much-needed relief from the muggy weather and high temps.
The IMD says more rain is on the way, with this year's monsoon arriving eight days early and already delivering plenty of storms.
Waterlogging, traffic jams in several areas
The cooler, rainy weather is a welcome change, but it's not all good news—waterlogging and traffic jams have hit several areas, especially after heavy downpours last week.
Officials are working to tackle flooding, but if you're heading out, be careful on waterlogged roads and keep an eye on weather updates as more showers are expected in the coming days.