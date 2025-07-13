Chhangur Baba's conversion code words unveiled

Case a threat to social harmony: UP CM

Investigators found ₹68 crore in just 18 of Chhangur Baba's 40 bank accounts—most of it sent from abroad over three months—with total deposits hitting ₹106 crore.

The money funded luxury homes and cars in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra; one illegal mansion was demolished by the UP government.

Authorities are still digging into his finances, possible terror links, and foreign connections.

CM Yogi Adityanath called the case a threat to social harmony as multiple agencies continue their probe.