Chhangur Baba's conversion code words unveiled
Uttar Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) recently arrested Jamaluddin, known as Chhangur Baba, and his aide Neetu (Nasreen) for allegedly running a large illegal religious conversion racket.
They used coded words like "mitti palatna" for conversion and promised things like money, jobs, marriage, scholarships, and even foreign trips to mostly non-Muslim victims.
Some victims faced threats or violence—including a 16-year-old girl from Faridabad and a sweeper who was forced to convert.
Case a threat to social harmony: UP CM
Investigators found ₹68 crore in just 18 of Chhangur Baba's 40 bank accounts—most of it sent from abroad over three months—with total deposits hitting ₹106 crore.
The money funded luxury homes and cars in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra; one illegal mansion was demolished by the UP government.
Authorities are still digging into his finances, possible terror links, and foreign connections.
CM Yogi Adityanath called the case a threat to social harmony as multiple agencies continue their probe.