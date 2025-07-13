Next Article
Karnataka's Shakti scheme nears major milestone
Karnataka's Shakti scheme, launched in June 2023, is about to cross the huge milestone of giving out 500 crore free bus tickets to women by July 14, 2025.
The program covers most state-run non-luxury busses and has made travel a lot more accessible for women across Karnataka.
This isn't just a big number—over 474 crore women have already used these free rides, leading to more than 801 crore trips so far.
Daily ticket numbers now top 73 lakh.
To celebrate, the Chief Minister and Deputy CM will hop on a bus themselves and hand out tickets in Bengaluru—marking how public transport can really empower people when it's made easy and free.