Insurance firms process claims after Ahmedabad air crash
The tragic Air India Boeing 787 crash near Ahmedabad on June 12 has led to one of the biggest insurance payouts India's ever seen.
With 241 passengers and at least 38 people on the ground lost, families are now filing for everything from travel and life insurance to credit-linked policies.
Total bill could hit ₹4,080 crore
Major insurers like ICICI Lombard and Bajaj Allianz are working overtime to process claims quickly—some have already been settled.
The total bill could hit ₹4,080 crore ($475 million), covering both damage to the plane and compensation for victims' families.
Regulators have even told insurers to skip some paperwork just to speed things up, but with so many affected (including foreign nationals), this could take a while—and might push future insurance costs way higher.