Insurance firms process claims after Ahmedabad air crash

Total bill could hit ₹4,080 crore

Major insurers like ICICI Lombard and Bajaj Allianz are working overtime to process claims quickly—some have already been settled.

The total bill could hit ₹4,080 crore ($475 million), covering both damage to the plane and compensation for victims' families.

Regulators have even told insurers to skip some paperwork just to speed things up, but with so many affected (including foreign nationals), this could take a while—and might push future insurance costs way higher.