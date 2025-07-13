Next Article
Tragic collision claims 4 lives in Kota
Early Sunday on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan, a mini bus carrying a family collided with a truck, leaving four people—Geeta Soni, her sons Anil and Brijesh, and son-in-law Suresh—from Sitabadi in Karoli, Rajasthan, dead.
The accident happened around 5am while they were traveling together.
Driver fatigue might have caused the crash
Police think driver fatigue might have caused the crash.
Ten others from the bus are being treated at Kota's MBS Hospital.
Deputy SP Shivam Joshi shared that the victims' bodies are awaiting postmortem as police continue to look into what led to this heartbreaking accident.