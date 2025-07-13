Next Article
Delhi imposes year-long firecracker ban
Delhi just put a year-round ban on all firecrackers, starting right away.
The move, enforced by the Pollution Control Committee under the Environment Act, is meant to help tackle the city's serious air pollution—especially during those tough winter months.
Anyone caught breaking the rule could face legal trouble.
Report violators through Green Delhi app
If you spot someone lighting firecrackers, you can report it easily through the Green Delhi app, helpline 155271, or even by calling 112.
This is the first time such a strict ban has happened under BJP leadership—a big shift in Delhi's approach to cleaner air and fewer health issues for everyone.