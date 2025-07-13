Shubhanshu Shukla: From NDA aspirant to ISS astronaut

Shukla has master's in aerospace engineering

Shukla isn't just an astronaut—he's a decorated Air Force pilot from Lucknow with over 2,000 flying hours and a Master's in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bengaluru.

After intense training in Russia and selection for India's Gaganyaan mission, he piloted Ax-4 and spent 14 days on the ISS, running more than 60 science experiments.

The crew is set to return July 14, wrapping up a milestone mission for India.