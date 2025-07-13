Next Article
Shubhanshu Shukla: From NDA aspirant to ISS astronaut
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla just became the first Indian in over four decades to visit the International Space Station, marking a huge moment for India's space program.
His journey on Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4), which launched June 25, 2025, is inspiring a new generation of space enthusiasts.
Shukla has master's in aerospace engineering
Shukla isn't just an astronaut—he's a decorated Air Force pilot from Lucknow with over 2,000 flying hours and a Master's in Aerospace Engineering from IISc Bengaluru.
After intense training in Russia and selection for India's Gaganyaan mission, he piloted Ax-4 and spent 14 days on the ISS, running more than 60 science experiments.
The crew is set to return July 14, wrapping up a milestone mission for India.