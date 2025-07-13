Next Article
Tragic accident in Himachal: SUV plunges into river
A heartbreaking accident happened near Shimla on July 12, when an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into the Shalvi river.
Two people lost their lives, and a boy was swept away by strong currents and is still missing.
The victims have been identified as Gurmel Lal from Punjab and Kumar Suchi from Nerwa.
Rescue teams are searching for the missing boy
Two others—Keshav Kumar and Balvinder—survived the crash and are currently recovering in Nerwa's Civil Hospital.
Meanwhile, rescue teams are working hard to find Balvinder's son in the river. The community is hoping for good news as search efforts continue.