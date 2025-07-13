Tragic accident in Himachal: SUV plunges into river India Jul 13, 2025

A heartbreaking accident happened near Shimla on July 12, when an SUV skidded off the road and plunged into the Shalvi river.

Two people lost their lives, and a boy was swept away by strong currents and is still missing.

The victims have been identified as Gurmel Lal from Punjab and Kumar Suchi from Nerwa.