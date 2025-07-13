Rajasthan family tragedy: Fatal expressway collision
Early Sunday morning, a mini-traveler carrying 14 people from the same family crashed into a truck on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Kota, Rajasthan.
The group was heading home from an engagement ceremony in Indore when the accident happened near Budhadeet village.
Four family members lost their lives, and 10 others were hurt.
Driver may have dozed off, say police
The victims included brothers Ani (49) and Brijesh Soni (45), their mother Geeta Soni (63), and brother-in-law Suresh Soni (45).
Seven of the injured are in critical condition at a local hospital.
Police believe the driver may have been speeding or possibly dozed off before impact.
No arrests have been made yet, but authorities are investigating.
Rajasthan's Chief Minister has offered condolences and called for quick medical help for those affected.