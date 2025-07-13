Rajasthan family tragedy: Fatal expressway collision

Driver may have dozed off, say police

The victims included brothers Ani (49) and Brijesh Soni (45), their mother Geeta Soni (63), and brother-in-law Suresh Soni (45).

Seven of the injured are in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police believe the driver may have been speeding or possibly dozed off before impact.

No arrests have been made yet, but authorities are investigating.

Rajasthan's Chief Minister has offered condolences and called for quick medical help for those affected.