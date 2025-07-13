EC plans nationwide roll revision following Bihar model
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is rolling out its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists—already happening in Bihar—to more states ahead of upcoming Assembly elections.
From January 1, 2026, anyone turning 18 can get on the voter list, thanks to this update.
The Supreme Court recently backed this move as a constitutional requirement.
States like WB, TN, ASSAM next in line for SIR
This nationwide voter list refresh is about making sure every eligible citizen gets counted and outdated entries are cleared out—so your vote actually counts.
States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala are next in line for SIR.
The process uses house-to-house checks and accepts Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration cards for verification.
It's all about cleaner elections and giving everyone a fair shot at participating—especially if you're voting for the first time in 2026!