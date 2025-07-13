EC plans nationwide roll revision following Bihar model

States like WB, TN, ASSAM next in line for SIR

This nationwide voter list refresh is about making sure every eligible citizen gets counted and outdated entries are cleared out—so your vote actually counts.

States like West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Kerala are next in line for SIR.

The process uses house-to-house checks and accepts Aadhaar, voter ID, or ration cards for verification.

It's all about cleaner elections and giving everyone a fair shot at participating—especially if you're voting for the first time in 2026!