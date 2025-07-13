Shubhanshu Shukla's anticipated return from space India Jul 13, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian in space since 1984, is set to return from the International Space Station after a 19-day mission.

He and his Ax-4 crew are scheduled to undock on Monday, and their SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to splash down off California's coast on Tuesday at 3pm IST.