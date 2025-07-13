Next Article
Shubhanshu Shukla's anticipated return from space
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian in space since 1984, is set to return from the International Space Station after a 19-day mission.
He and his Ax-4 crew are scheduled to undock on Monday, and their SpaceX Dragon capsule is expected to splash down off California's coast on Tuesday at 3pm IST.
Shukla worked on over 60 experiments
Shukla worked with US astronauts on over 60 experiments, including testing microalgae for food and oxygen and trying out wearable tech to help astronauts stay healthy in space.
His family is excited for his return.
Splashdown will be streamed live
NASA and Axiom Space will stream the splashdown live from 3pm IST (July 15), so anyone curious can catch the action as it happens.