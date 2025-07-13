Senior citizens clear NEET in Tamil Nadu
Three senior citizens—aged 68, 67, and 60—have cleared NEET and applied for MBBS in Tamil Nadu, making headlines as part of a special quota for government school students.
This scheme lets them pursue medical degrees at little or no cost in both private and government colleges.
No upper age limit on attempts
This year saw the most NEET candidates over age 35 since 2017, including professionals like lawyers.
With no upper age limit on attempts, some seniors scored high enough to earn seats on merit alone.
Should the quota be open to all ages?
Officials are now debating if the quota should be open to all ages.
Some worry about older students meeting requirements or handling tough coursework, with talk of penalties if anyone drops out mid-way.
The conversation is sparking fresh questions about who gets to chase their dreams in medicine.