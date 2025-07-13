Senior citizens clear NEET in Tamil Nadu

This year saw the most NEET candidates over age 35 since 2017, including professionals like lawyers. With no upper age limit on attempts, some seniors scored high enough to earn seats on merit alone.

Should the quota be open to all ages?

Officials are now debating if the quota should be open to all ages.

Some worry about older students meeting requirements or handling tough coursework, with talk of penalties if anyone drops out mid-way.

The conversation is sparking fresh questions about who gets to chase their dreams in medicine.