Next Article
Foreigners found during Bihar voter list revision
The Election Commission of India (ECI) found a large number of foreign nationals from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar listed as voters in Bihar.
This came up during a detailed door-to-door check by election officials.
Now, the ECI will investigate these cases starting August 1, with an updated voter list expected by September 30.
ECI rolling out a nationwide audit
After this discovery in Bihar, the ECI is rolling out a nationwide audit to double-check everyone's place of birth and remove anyone who shouldn't be on the lists.
It's all about making sure only eligible citizens get to vote—part of their bigger push for fairer and more transparent elections across India.