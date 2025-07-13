Auto-Rickshaw driver assaulted for 'Anti-Marathi' comments India Jul 13, 2025

A video that went viral on July 13, 2025, shows an incident that occurred on July 12, 2025, where Shiv Sena (UBT) workers slapped an auto-rickshaw driver near Virar railway station in Palghar.

The driver was made to publicly apologize after allegedly making disrespectful remarks about the Marathi language and its icons.