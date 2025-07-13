Next Article
Auto-Rickshaw driver assaulted for 'Anti-Marathi' comments
A video that went viral on July 13, 2025, shows an incident that occurred on July 12, 2025, where Shiv Sena (UBT) workers slapped an auto-rickshaw driver near Virar railway station in Palghar.
The driver was made to publicly apologize after allegedly making disrespectful remarks about the Marathi language and its icons.
'Won't tolerate insults to Marathi pride'
Police are aware of the incident but haven't filed a case since no formal complaint has been made.
Uday Jadhav, local Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said his party won't tolerate insults to Marathi pride.
This comes amid recent clashes over language issues in Maharashtra, including protests and arrests earlier this month.