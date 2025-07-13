BJP leader murdered in Patna following businessman's death

Investigation underway, political reactions start pouring in

Kewat's killing has triggered strong political reactions—leaders like Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government for not keeping people safe, while others visited Kewat's family to offer support.

Police have started an investigation with forensic teams and raids underway to find those responsible.

The incident adds to rising tension ahead of state elections, with parties trading blame over Bihar's security situation.