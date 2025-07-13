Next Article
BJP leader murdered in Patna following businessman's death
BJP leader Surendra Kewat, 52, was shot and killed by two men on a bike in Patna's Sheikpura area recently. He was rushed to AIIMS but didn't survive.
This comes just days after another high-profile murder, raising fresh worries about safety and law and order in Bihar.
Investigation underway, political reactions start pouring in
Kewat's killing has triggered strong political reactions—leaders like Tejashwi Yadav criticized the Nitish Kumar government for not keeping people safe, while others visited Kewat's family to offer support.
Police have started an investigation with forensic teams and raids underway to find those responsible.
The incident adds to rising tension ahead of state elections, with parties trading blame over Bihar's security situation.