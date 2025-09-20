India's pension regulator targets 30cr subscribers by 2030

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced its ambitious plan to grow the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) subscriber base to 30 crore by 2030. The target also includes a projected total assets under management (AUM) of ₹45 lakh crore. Currently, NPS and APY have around 8.6 crore subscribers with equity investments at nearly ₹3 lakh crore or 18% of total AUM.

Investment strategy Chairperson clarifies on equity exposure PFRDA Chairperson, Sivasubramanian Ramann, clarified that while 100% equity options will be offered for certain categories, equity's share is not expected to exceed one-third of total AUM. He stressed the importance of a balanced portfolio in long-term growth. "The concept of long-term growth is tied to diversification. In bad years for equity, government securities and corporate bonds cushion returns," Ramann said.

Workforce focus Focus on gig and platform workers A major part of PFRDA's growth strategy is to target the private and informal workforce, especially gig and platform workers. Ramann admitted that NPS has not been able to penetrate this segment deeply yet. "Platform workers are in a peculiar situation vis-a-vis existing financial products. It's our combined failing that we haven't reached them effectively yet," he said, adding that discussions are on with big digital platforms for seamless onboarding of their workforce.