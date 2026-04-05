Delhi faces water supply interruption for Delhi Jal Board maintenance
India
Quick heads-up, Delhi! Water supply will be interrupted in several areas on April 6 and 7 as the Delhi Jal Board does its yearly maintenance at reservoirs and pumping stations.
It's a good idea to fill up buckets or bottles ahead of time so you're not caught off guard.
Delhi affected areas and contact numbers
On April 6, Sultanpuri, Mangolpuri, Sector 2 Pocket 4 Rohini, and Karala Village will see disruptions.
On April 7, it's Sultanpuri again plus Sector 3 Pockets F, A-1, B-10, C-12, and Sector 23 Rohini.
If you run into any issues or need help during this time, you can reach the Central Control Room at 1916 or call 23527679 or 23538495.