Delhi faces water supply interruption for Delhi Jal Board maintenance

Delhi affected areas and contact numbers

On April 6, Sultanpuri, Mangolpuri, Sector 2 Pocket 4 Rohini, and Karala Village will see disruptions.

On April 7, it's Sultanpuri again plus Sector 3 Pockets F, A-1, B-10, C-12, and Sector 23 Rohini.

If you run into any issues or need help during this time, you can reach the Central Control Room at 1916 or call 23527679 or 23538495.