The only staircase was blocked by a locked door on the terrace

Delhi fire: Locked terrace door, iron grills trapped families

By Snehil Singh 02:14 pm May 03, 202602:14 pm

What's the story

A fire in a residential building in Vivek Vihar, Delhi, on Sunday morning killed nine people. The incident took place around 3:30am when most residents were asleep. The blaze quickly spread through the second, third, and fourth floors of the building, trapping many inside. The only staircase was blocked by a locked door on the terrace, while the balconies had iron grills, leaving residents with no escape routes.