Delhi fire tragedy: NHRC seeks report on possible human rights
India
A tragic fire in Delhi's Palam area on March 18 took nine lives, including three children, when a blaze broke out in a ground-floor cloth and cosmetics shop, likely due to a short circuit.
The victims were all from the same family, and the fire spread quickly because of flammable beauty products stored inside.
CM orders probe, announces compensation
With only one exit, residents upstairs were trapped as the fire raged for hours; most victims were found on the third floor or hiding in a bathroom.
The NHRC has now asked Delhi officials to explain possible human rights violations after reports that faulty rescue equipment slowed help.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered an inquiry and announced compensation for affected families and survivors.