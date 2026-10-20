Delhi food safety department finds hygiene lapses, collects sweet samples

Other shops, like Grover Sweet Corner and Meethi Foods, were also found missing insect-proof mesh on windows, while open dustbins, improperly labeled foods in cold storage, and cobwebs on chimneys were among the general inspection findings.

The Delhi government says they will take action once test results are out.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasized, "The government is committed to ensuring that citizens have access to safe and hygienic food and that no one's health is compromised amid festive celebrations. Awareness, accountability and compliance with prescribed standards are essential to protecting public interest and public health," said Rekha Gupta.

So expect stricter checks to keep your festival treats safe.