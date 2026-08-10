Delhi freezes private school fee hikes for 3 academic years

Big news for students and parents: Delhi has frozen fee hikes in private schools until the new fees are finalized for the 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29 academic years.

Private schools in Delhi now have to set up a school-level fee regulation committee within 10 days, which will examine the school's proposal and proceed with fee determination as per law.

The idea is to keep things fair and stop sudden, steep increases.