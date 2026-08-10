Delhi freezes private school fee hikes for 3 academic years
Big news for students and parents: Delhi has frozen fee hikes in private schools until the new fees are finalized for the 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29 academic years.
Private schools in Delhi now have to set up a school-level fee regulation committee within 10 days, which will examine the school's proposal and proceed with fee determination as per law.
The idea is to keep things fair and stop sudden, steep increases.
Private schools face 2-week fee deadline
Private schools need to submit their proposed fees for the next three years within two weeks of forming their school-level fee regulation committees.
Until the new fees for 2026-27, 2027-28, and 2028-29 are finalized, they can't charge more than what was set on April 1, 2025.
If any extra fees slip through, they'll have to adjust them later.
Plus, if private schools break these rules during the 2025-26 session, regulatory or administrative action may be taken against them under the new Fee Act, so everyone's being asked to play by the rules this time around.