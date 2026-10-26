Delhi FSD destroys 402kg sweets and dairy in Nihal Vihar
India
Delhi's Food Safety Department (FSD) just destroyed 402kg of unsafe sweets and dairy products after surprise raids in Nihal Vihar.
The team targeted unlicensed sweet shops during the ongoing festive season, tossing out heaps of rasgullas and chhena to help keep people safe.
FSD ramps up festive food testing
With festival season here, FSD has ramped up checks and sample testing, collecting everything from milk cake to chhena to stop substandard food from reaching the public.
After facing challenges in earlier raids, officials say they're stepping up efforts so Delhiites can enjoy their treats without worry.