Delhi gang used 3F app to kidnap and extort 7L

Police arrest 5 for 3F robberies

Police quickly got on the case, using CCTV and digital payment trails.

Led by ACP Ratan Lal, they arrested five people, including Harleen Kaur (who used the dating app to invite people to meet).

The group had members from all sorts of backgrounds, like a cab driver and a gym trainer.

Two cars and five phones used in their scams were also recovered, but the investigation is ongoing; police have obtained details of the looted money and related bank transactions.