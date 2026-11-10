Delhi garbage up 15 to 20% as clearing lags

People across different neighborhoods have called out the uneven cleanup: some areas have had hardly any sweepers, especially in North and East Delhi.

"There were hardly any sweepers deployed in the residential areas," shared Atul Goyal, head of Urja, an umbrella body of resident welfare associations (RWAs) in the city.

The MCD says it's on the case, with all teams actively engaged in ensuring cleanliness and sanitation across the zone, and senior officials are also checking on ground conditions to make sure things actually improve.